IRENE M. COWAN, 83, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Saint Anne Home. Born Dec. 15, 1936 in Fort Wayne, Ind., she was a daughter of the late Omer and Leone (Jordan) Mettler. She is survived by her children, Andrew Cowen of Fort Wayne, Peggy (Clark) Druesedow, Trish (Jack) Michael and Paula Staup; sisters, Mary Lee Mettler, Connie Rurka; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Cowen. Funeral Service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the St. Anne Home Chapel, with visitation from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 E. Dupont Road, Fort Wayne. Memorial donations may be given to the or St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church Education Fund. For online condolences visit www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 30, 2019