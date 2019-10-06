Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IRENE M. LONGENBERGER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

IRENE M. LONGENBERGER, 100, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. She was born Dec. 24, 1918, in Adams County. Irene graduated from high school in Adams County, Ind., in 1936, and from The Fort Wayne Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing in 1940. She worked for many years as a nurse doing both private duty and general duty at Lutheran Hospital. She was a nurse for Wolf & Dessauer Department Store for five years and an office nurse for Robert Lohmann MD for 17 years. On Sept. 7, 1940, she married Kenneth Arlo Longenberger. They were married for 70 years before his passing in 2010. They resided in Fort Wayne until they became full time residents of Bradenton, Fla. in 1992. She returned to Fort Wayne in 2013 to reside at Covington Commons Senior Living. Surviving is her daughter, Sharon (James) Kellock of Lake Forest, Ill.; son, Stanley (Barbara) Longenberger of Fort Wayne; daughter-in-law, Sandra Longenberger; grandchildren, Tamera (Jeff) Beard of Indianapolis, Robert (Debra) Longenberger of Fort Wayne, Kimberly (James) Carris of Lake Forest, Ill., James (Kim) Kellock III of Peoria, Ill., Amy (Joey) Longenberger, of Fort Wayne, and Rick (Kyli) Longenberger of Fort Wayne; ten great- grandchildren. Proceeding her in passing are her parents, Milton and Emma Girod; son, Stephen Longenberger; sister, Mary Kelley; and brothers, Glen Girod, Arthur Girod MD, and Dwight Girod. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the Greenlawn Funeral Home, 6750 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, (IN 46804). Memorial contributions may be made to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home, 5910 Homestead Road, Fort Wayne, IN 46814. Condolences may be left at



