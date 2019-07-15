IRENE (DELAGRANGE) STEURY, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her residence following a long struggle with heart disease. Born Aug. 5, 1931 in Grabill, Ind.,, she was a daughter of Henry and Catherine Delagrange. She married LaVern Steury on May 15, 1955 in Grabill. He preceded her in death on March 31, 1992. Survivors include 11 children, Lester (Clara) Steury, Mary (James) Steury, Margaret (Vernon) Schmucker, LaVern (Martha) Steury, Catherine (Steve) Steury, Irene (Jake) Steury, Jonas (Alma) Steury, Rebecca (Joseph) Schwartz, John (Irene) Steury, Barbara (Amos) Schwartz and Joseph (Susan) Steury; 59 grandchildren; 94 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter; and one brother, Amos Delagrange of Venice, Fla. In addition to her husband, she was also preceded in death by three infant great-granddaughters, six sisters and four brothers. Funeral service for Irene Steury is 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 675 Clarendon Rd., Quincy, Mich. Friends may visit at her residence today, Monday, July 15, 2019. Burial will be at Old Order Amish Cemetery in Butler Township. The family requests no flowers. Arrangements are entrusted to the Eagle Funeral Home-George White Chapel in Quincy.

