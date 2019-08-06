IRIETA "REETS" COLEMAN, 95, of Fort Wayne, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. She had worked for Victor Gasket which later became Dana Corporation. Surviving are her children, Sandy, Mike, Mark, and Chris; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck. and two sisters. The family is honoring Reets final wishes of cremation and no services or visitation. Memorial gifts may be directed to the Allen County Library. You are invited to go to www.advantagefunerals.com for a more complete obituary and to sign the online guestbook.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 6, 2019