IRMGARD "IRMA" LADIG, formerly of Fort Wayne, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Cape Fear Memorial Hospital, Wilmington, N.C. Born in 1926, in Frankfurt, Germany, she was the daughter of Otto and Centa Eifert. She was a member of First Assembly of God. She worked for Hall's Restaurant for a number of years in several locations. Surviving are her daughter, Jeanette Hite (Charles Jr.) of Wilmington, N.C.; grandchildren, Tina (Brian) Baxter of Van Wert, Ohio, Jeremy Foster of Fort Wayne, Charles III (Patricia) Hite, and Jason (Katie) Hite of Wilmington, N.C.; and five great-grandchildren, Raegan, Christopher, Reed, Cameron, and Mackenzie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond, in 2010; and daughter, Marilyn Foster, in 2004. A private family funeral service will be held on April 6, 2019 at Oleander Memorial Gardens in Wilmington, N.C. For online condolences, please visit coblewardsmithwilmington.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Apr. 5, 2019