Service Information D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Foster Park 6301 Fairfield Ave. Fort Wayne , IN 46807 (260)-426-9494 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home 6301 Fairfield Avenue Fort Wayne , IN Service 1:00 PM D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home 6301 Fairfield Avenue Fort Wayne , IN

IRWIN MALLIN, 56, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, surrounded by friends, love, and laughter. Born June 20, 1962, in Syracuse, New York, he was the only child of Zurick Mallin and Evelyn Esther (Karlson) Mallin. Irwin spent most of his childhood and young adult life with his father, Zurick, and uncle, Towia, both born in Mlawa, Poland. Zurick and Towia were Holocaust survivors of Auschwitz concentration camp and resettled in Israel after liberation. Zurick and Towia moved to the United States in the mid-1960s, naturalized, and opened a tailor shop on Wescott Street in Syracuse, N.Y. Irwin earned his B.S. in Speech Communication in 1984, and J.D. in 1987 at Syracuse University. He practiced Bankruptcy law for five years before returning once again to his beloved Syracuse to pursue an M.A. in Speech Communication in 1995. To complete his formal education, Irwin earned his Ph.D. at Indiana University in 2001 studying organizational communication. It is precisely because of his own accomplished academic career, from his humble beginnings, that Irwin could identify with and encourage students as they embarked on their own academic pursuits. Irwin proudly worked for IPFW, now Purdue University Fort Wayne for nearly 20 years. Hundreds of faculty members, thousands of students, and an untold number of community members have become and remain beneficiaries of Irwin's commitment to highly effective teaching and advising. Irwin was regularly recognized through campus awards as well as regional and national disciplinary awards for effective teaching and Academic Advising. Most notably, Irwin was named Featured Faculty for Service Excellence in Spring 2019; an award that recognized Irwin's significant contributions to revising the advising practices of faculty campus wide. Irwin chose the life of the academy every day; Purdue Fort Wayne became part of his soul-the students, the faculty, the campus. His life was richly filled with students, mentees, faculty, and friends. His career is admirable and the rich legacy he leaves behind will benefit his students and colleagues for generations. Irwin reminded us at the close of most conversations to "Keep hope alive" and to "Be well." His friends, colleagues, and loved ones wish him a peaceful rest after helping so many others achieve their goals and change their lives. Chapel service is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Thursday, May 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with a gathering for mourners from noon to 1 p.m. Immediately followed by a graveside service at Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery, 5800 Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Following the graveside service: Irwin's close friends and colleagues invite everyone to a celebration of life from 5 to 8 p.m. Purdue University Fort Wayne Alumni Center, 1528 E California Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Purdue Fort Wayne Brown Ink Society.



