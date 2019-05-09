MALLIN, IRWIN: Chapel service is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. today, May 9, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Son Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne (IN 46807), with a gathering for mourners from noon to 1 p.m. Immediately followed by a graveside service at Fort Wayne Jewish Cemetery, 5800 Old Decatur Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46807). Following the graveside service: Irwin's close friends and colleagues invite everyone to a celebration of life from 5 to 8 p.m. Purdue University Fort Wayne Alumni Center, 1528 E California Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46825).
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 9, 2019