Or Copy this URL to Share

Share ISAAC's life story with friends and family

Share ISAAC's life story with friends and family

CROSS, ISAAC: Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Greater Progressive Baptist Church, 2215 John St., Fort Wayne, (IN 46803), with calling one hour prior. Social distancing and wearing a mask is required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store