Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ISABELLE WEBBER WESTFALL. View Sign Service Information Yoder-Culp Funeral Home 1911 South Main Street Goshen , IN 46526 (574)-533-3153 Send Flowers Obituary

ISABELLE WEBBER WESTFALL, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at The Towne House, in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 8, 1921, in Cass County, Ind., she was a daughter of John Webber and Ruth Hall Webber. She graduated from Lucerne High School and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis. Isabelle married physician George Westfall in 1942. The couple moved to Goshen at the end of World War II and opened a family medical practice. She was a volunteer at the Goshen Red Cross Blood Bank for many years and was also the president of the Psi Iota Xi Social Sorority. She was one of the founders of the kindergarten program at Waterford Grade School. Isabelle and George always loved the lakes, and after retirement the couple moved permanently to Lake Wawasee where she lived for many years. Isabelle was a lifelong walking enthusiast and traveler, having visited all seven continents. She was a painter and an avid bowler who was inducted into the Goshen Bowling Hall of Fame at age 90. Survivors include children, Janet Paflas, Jade (Charles MD) Parsons, and John (Nancy) Westfall MD; 11 grandchildren, John (Leslie) Paflas, Nick (Lisa) Paflas, Allyson Paflas (Carter Cast), Ashley (Harry) Waterfield, Anne (Chad) Caplan, Chad (Alison) Parsons, Joe (Jessica) Parsons, Jack (Kristin) Westfall, Rob (Sara) Westfall, Joe (Shawn) Westfall, Ted (Alexandra) Westfall MD; 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son-in-law, Daniel Paflas MD; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Elbert Reuter; brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Mary Webber; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dallas and Arlene Westfall; and beloved aunt, Hildreth Hall. A celebration in memory of Isabelle's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, with calling one hour before. Memorial donations in memory of Isabelle may be made to The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, 11586 IN 13, Syracuse, IN 46567. Burial will be at a later date in Violett Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at

ISABELLE WEBBER WESTFALL, died Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, at The Towne House, in Fort Wayne. Born Oct. 8, 1921, in Cass County, Ind., she was a daughter of John Webber and Ruth Hall Webber. She graduated from Lucerne High School and Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Indianapolis. Isabelle married physician George Westfall in 1942. The couple moved to Goshen at the end of World War II and opened a family medical practice. She was a volunteer at the Goshen Red Cross Blood Bank for many years and was also the president of the Psi Iota Xi Social Sorority. She was one of the founders of the kindergarten program at Waterford Grade School. Isabelle and George always loved the lakes, and after retirement the couple moved permanently to Lake Wawasee where she lived for many years. Isabelle was a lifelong walking enthusiast and traveler, having visited all seven continents. She was a painter and an avid bowler who was inducted into the Goshen Bowling Hall of Fame at age 90. Survivors include children, Janet Paflas, Jade (Charles MD) Parsons, and John (Nancy) Westfall MD; 11 grandchildren, John (Leslie) Paflas, Nick (Lisa) Paflas, Allyson Paflas (Carter Cast), Ashley (Harry) Waterfield, Anne (Chad) Caplan, Chad (Alison) Parsons, Joe (Jessica) Parsons, Jack (Kristin) Westfall, Rob (Sara) Westfall, Joe (Shawn) Westfall, Ted (Alexandra) Westfall MD; 25 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, George; son-in-law, Daniel Paflas MD; sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Elbert Reuter; brother and sister-in-law, J.C. and Mary Webber; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dallas and Arlene Westfall; and beloved aunt, Hildreth Hall. A celebration in memory of Isabelle's life is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Yoder Culp Funeral Home, Goshen, with calling one hour before. Memorial donations in memory of Isabelle may be made to The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation, 11586 IN 13, Syracuse, IN 46567. Burial will be at a later date in Violett Cemetery. Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close