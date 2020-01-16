IVA D. CHAMBERS, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne surrounded by her family. Iva was born May 16, 1942, in Fort Wayne, a daughter of the late Clarence and Norma Anspach. She graduated from South Side High School in 1960. Iva was always proud of her Native American Heritage. Surviving are her daughter, Rebecca (Scott) Sides of Fort Wayne; son, John A. (Jennifer) Chambers Sr. of Fort Wayne; four grandsons, John (Jessica) Chambers, Jr., Joseph (Brooke) Chambers, Brandon Vargas, and Luke Vargas; great-grandson, Jackson Chambers; great-granddaugh ter, Jordan Chambers; three brothers, Douglas (Sally) Anspach, Geoff (Wendi) Anspach, Brette (Dawn) Anspach; sister, Deborah (Russell) Locke. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Chambers; granddaughter, Erin Vargas. Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA or Cancer Services of NE Indiana. To sign the online guest book, please go to www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 16, 2020