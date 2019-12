IVA LUCILLE GARVISON, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home. Iva was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Roanoke, Ind., a daughter of the late Otis O. and Hazel L. (Chaney) Orr. She retired from Magnavox and she was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Surviving is her daughter, Patricia Richardson of Fort Wayne; sons, Paul (Mary Ann) Garvison and Todd (Shanda) Garvison, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Delores Petit of New Haven and Mary Ann Westhaven of St. Petersburg, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Kristy, Joesph, Josh, Eric, Megan, and Cody; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Iva was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford O. Garvison in 1968; daughter, Jennifer M. Garvison Guyton; and six sisters; and four brothers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 West State Blvd., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke. Memorial donations may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Parkview Hospice.