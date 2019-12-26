IVA LUCILLE GARVISON, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at home. Iva was born Dec. 10, 1931, in Roanoke, Ind., a daughter of the late Otis O. and Hazel L. (Chaney) Orr. She retired from Magnavox and she was a member of Queen of Angels Catholic Church. Surviving is her daughter, Patricia Richardson of Fort Wayne; sons, Paul (Mary Ann) Garvison and Todd (Shanda) Garvison, both of Fort Wayne; sisters, Delores Petit of New Haven and Mary Ann Westhaven of St. Petersburg, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Kristy, Joesph, Josh, Eric, Megan, and Cody; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, Iva was also preceded in death by her husband, Clifford O. Garvison in 1968; daughter, Jennifer M. Garvison Guyton; and six sisters; and four brothers. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Queen of Angels Catholic Church, 1500 West State Blvd., with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at D. O. McComb & Sons Lakeside Park Funeral Home, 1140 Lake Ave. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Roanoke. Memorial donations may be made to Queen of Angels Catholic Church or Parkview Hospice.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 26, 2019