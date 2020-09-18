1/1
IVA LUCILLE (STUART) WISE
IVA LUCILLE (STUART) WISE, 94, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020. Born in Paulding County Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Wesley G. and Emma (Gordon) Stuart. Iva married Ulysses Wise on April 26, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2004. She was employed by International Harvester for nearly 40 years then retired in 1981. She was a past member of Camion Club of International Harvester. She enjoyed spending time at the lake with friends and family and traveling the United States. Iva is survived by her children, Michael (Jeanette) Wise of Fort Wayne and Janna Wise (Peter Madison) of Hooksett, N.H.; daughter-in-law, Paula Wise of West Chester, Ohio; grandchildren, Janelle (Andy) Fonner of Liberty Township, Ohio, Kelly (Zach) Marburger of Indianapolis, Ind., Eric Wise and Emily Wise, both of Fort Wayne; great-grandchildren, Wendy and Walter Fonner; brother, Edward (Janice) Stuart of Payne, Ohio; brothers-in-law, John Vandenberg of Fort Wayne and Chuck Kauser of Paulding, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Gary Wise; sisters, Ethelyn Siglar, Donna Vandenberg, Etta Belle Winter, Ellen Nuttle, and Juanita Kauser; and brother, Owen Stuart. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46815), with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at the funeral home. Per CDC guidelines, please wear a face covering and social distance. Burial will follow the service at Concordia Cemetery Gardens, Fort Wayne. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
SEP
21
Visitation
10:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
SEP
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
