IVANKA BACAK
1962 - 2020
IVANKA BACAK, 57, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, at home surrounded by her family. Born June 27, 1962, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herce govina, she was a daughter of the late Adam Tadic and Kata Tadic who survives. She emigrated from Bosnia to the United States in 1998 and was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Ivanka was an employee for over 20 years at Wolf Corporation. Ivanka is survived by her husband, Blaz Bacak; sons, Oliver (Cynthia Villanueva) Bacak and Ivan Bacak; grandsons, Luka and Sebastian Bacak; sisters, Marica Rosic, Dragica Pjanic and Slavica Popovic; brothers, Slavko and Drago Tadic; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Drive, with calling one hour prior. Face coverings required. Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Burial will be in Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to donor's choice or Masses. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
JUN
15
Calling hours
09:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
JUN
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
