JERRY J. ANKENBRUCK, 86, of Fort Wayne, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Chapman Place. Born Aug. 1, 1934 in Fort Wayne, Jerry was a son of the late Richard and Marcella Ankenbruck. He went to St. Jude Grade School, Central Catholic High School and graduated from International Business College. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and also served our country in the U.S. Army. Jerry owned the Gay Nineties Night Club and promoted various events at the Coliseum including the Rolling Stones and a number of Roller Derbys. His three most satisfying accomplishments were the statue of Mother Theodore next to the Cathedral downtown, then a few years later, a statue of Mother Theodore at the Catholic Cemetery, and finally a statue of St. Jude next to the grade school. Jerry is survived by his sister, Mary (Jerry) Mathis; brother, Ron Ankenbruck and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Ankenbruck. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 21, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. The family wants to thank the staff of Chapman Place for all their love, compassion and care they gave to Jerry. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com