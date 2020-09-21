1/1
Mother J. ANKENBRUCK 86 of Fort Wayne went on to his heavenl (Jerry) JERRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JERRY J. ANKENBRUCK, 86, of Fort Wayne, went on to his heavenly home on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Chapman Place. Born Aug. 1, 1934 in Fort Wayne, Jerry was a son of the late Richard and Marcella Ankenbruck. He went to St. Jude Grade School, Central Catholic High School and graduated from International Business College. He was a member of St. Jude Catholic Church and also served our country in the U.S. Army. Jerry owned the Gay Nineties Night Club and promoted various events at the Coliseum including the Rolling Stones and a number of Roller Derbys. His three most satisfying accomplishments were the statue of Mother Theodore next to the Cathedral downtown, then a few years later, a statue of Mother Theodore at the Catholic Cemetery, and finally a statue of St. Jude next to the grade school. Jerry is survived by his sister, Mary (Jerry) Mathis; brother, Ron Ankenbruck and several nieces and nephews. Jerry was also preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Ankenbruck. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 2130 Pemberton Dr., with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 21, 2020, at Divine Mercy Funeral Home, 3500 Lake Ave., Fort Wayne. Entombment will be in Catholic Cemetery, Fort Wayne. The family wants to thank the staff of Chapman Place for all their love, compassion and care they gave to Jerry. Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Jude Catholic Church. To sign the online guestbook visit www.divinemercyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Divine Mercy Funeral Home
3500 Lake Avenue
Fort Wayne, IN 46805
(260) 426-2044
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved