J. CLIFFORD ANDERSON, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. Born Aug. 18, 1931, in Hunter town, he was a son of the late Fredrick L. and Berneice (Schlaud raf) Anderson. He graduated from Union Center High School and enjoyed attending the many alumni reunion events. He served in the U.S. Army from 1952 to 1954 during the Korean War as a paratrooper and motor pool Sergeant. He worked at and retired from Rea Magnet Wire after 36+ years. He also took care of a number of rental properties and helped his wife run the family business. In his free time he enjoyed traveling all over the world and fishing trips to Canada. He was a 32nd Degree Mason belonging to Masonic Lodge 195. Surviving family include his children, Leo, Ramon and Jeff Anderson, and Jalene (Craig) Donley; foster children, Mary Beth and Rick Collins; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; sister, Shirla Henney; and sister-in-law, Jane Anderson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Melba (Meyer) Anderson; sister, Dorothy Deece; brothers, Jim, Ray (Joan Rita) and Carl Anderson; and brother-in-law, Lawrence Henney. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at D.O. McComb & Sons Foster Park Funeral Home, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 4 to 6 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the funeral home, with a Masonic service at 8 p.m. Burial will be in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to . Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mccombandsons.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Dec. 4, 2019