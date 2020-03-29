JACQUELINE J. COON, 90, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was born May 19, 1929, in Little Rock, Ark., an only child of the late Rudolph and Augusta Jacobs. She and her family moved to Fort Wayne in 1971. She was the owner of the Diet Center at Georgetown North where she first established her health and spiritual counseling practice which she maintained well into her 80's. A vocal advocate for LGBTQ people, she founded the local chapter of PFLAG over 35 years ago where she provided support, acceptance, and hugs to hundreds of LGBTQ people and their families. Surviving are her children: son, Thomas (Tami) R. Coon of Fort Worth, Texas; daughter, Laura (Mary R. Voors) Coon; daughter-in-law, Peggy Coon of Fort Wayne; her three beloved grandchildren, Jennifer (Jim) Denton of Burleson, Texas, Jessie (Ryan) Coon Throop - Voors of Fort Wayne and Andrew S. Coon of Albuquerque, N.M.; her newborn great - grandchild, Caspian Throop - Voors; and her cherished nieces and nephews from across the United States. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jessie Harris Coon; and their eldest son, David Lee Coon. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held this Summer when hugs can again be shared. In memory of Jacqueline, please spread love, light, and hugs with those closest to you. Arrangements made through Northern Indiana Funeral Care.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2020