DOROTHY J. (BOITS) ORBAN, 100, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at North Woods Village in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born in South Bend, Ind., she was the daughter of the late Walter and Matilda Boits. She married her high school sweetheart, Joseph S. (Joe) Orban, in 1940 and started a home in South Bend where they raised three children: Joe, Jr., Gloria, and Don. Dorothy also worked at St. Mary's College. Together she and Joe enjoyed bowling and bridge and were wonderful to watch on the dance floor. In 1969 the family moved to Fort Wayne where Dorothy became an active member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She also joined the Shoaff Park Golf League and multiple bridge clubs. She is survived by her children, Joseph Orban, Jr. (Andrea Sherman) of Princeton, N.J.; Gloria (Robert) Chiles of Charlotte, N.C.; and Don Orban of Fort Wayne, Ind.; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband, and two brothers, Richard and Walter. A Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Anthony Parish, 2114 E Jefferson Blvd., South Bend (IN 46617), with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at Highland Cemetery, South Bend, Ind. Memorials may be made to Premier Hospice Fort Wayne. Arrangements handled by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, Ind.