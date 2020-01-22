J. REE BIRELEY, 80, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Born in McIntyre, Ga., she was a daughter of the late A.J. and Enda Smallwood. After graduation she enlisted in the Army. J.Ree was a devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by children, Renee (Tony) Desenberg, Greg and Frank (Ellen) Bireley; five grandchildren, Ryan, Jillian, Brooks, Tyler, and Maria; one great-grandson, Carter; and sister, Ann Polites. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Jerome G. Bireley on March 23, 2015; sister, Jane McNeil; and brothers, Billy and George Smallwood. Private services were held at Covington Memorial Gardens with military honors. Preferred memorials are to Hospice Home. www.covingtonmemorial.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 22, 2020