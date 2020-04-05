Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. SWAIDNER 88 of Fort Wayne passed away Thursday Apr (Arnold) ARLENE. View Sign Service Information Hockemeyer & Miller Funeral Home 6131 St Joe Road Fort Wayne , IN 46835 (260)-485-8500 Send Flowers Obituary

ARLENE J. SWAIDNER, 88, of Fort Wayne, passed away Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family. Born on Feb. 26, 1932 in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Velma (Arnold) Harshman. The Fort Wayne native was a 1950 graduate of North Side High School. She was a Registered Nurse. Arlene was an active member, and even founding member, of various groups in Angola and Fort Wayne: Angola Garden Club, Carpe Diem, Circle, Eastern Star, Sewing Club, and Steuben County Women's Club just to name a few. She was a very involved member at Forest Park, Angola, and Good Shepherd United Methodist churches. She enjoyed serving and spent many years volunteering her time and talents. Special to her heart were the more than 35 years spent at Madeira Beach, Fla. and countless summers spent with family at Lake Gage. Arlene is survived by her son, Phillip (Jane) Swaidner; daughters, Barbara Swaidner and Anita (Jerry) Lehman; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Sheets; and brother, Ronald (Teri) Harshman. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, R. Lee Swaidner; grandson, Ryan Swaidner; sisters, Ramona (Ray) Kauffman and Eleanor (Walter) Manes; and brother-in-law, Warren Sheets. A private graveside service will be held for Arlene. A memorial calling and service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Angola Garden Club or American Kidney Foundation. For online condolences visit



