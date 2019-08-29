Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JABARI B. MBWELERA. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JABARI B. MBWELERA, was born June 12, 1992, in Fort Wayne. He attended South Side High School, where he was elected president of his junior class. He graduated at the end of his junior year in the summer of 2010 from Hirsch Metropolitan High School in Chicago, Ill., and afterwards entered the Illinois Institute of Art. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Voices of Unity Youth Choir where he developed his passion for singing and performed as a soloist throughout Chicago, Ill., under the stage name "J.B. the Socialite". He wored for the Chicago Public Library as an audio engineer and held various other positions notably as a cargo handler at Chicago O'Hare airport, as a staff member of the Fort Wayne Urban League and most recently as a glazier apprentice at Hall Aluminum Products. Surviving are his parents, Kamari and Kathryn Mbwelera; brothers, Jocquell and Jonathan Brownlee. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Abundant Love Christian Worship Center, 2615 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne.

JABARI B. MBWELERA, was born June 12, 1992, in Fort Wayne. He attended South Side High School, where he was elected president of his junior class. He graduated at the end of his junior year in the summer of 2010 from Hirsch Metropolitan High School in Chicago, Ill., and afterwards entered the Illinois Institute of Art. He was also a member of the Fort Wayne Voices of Unity Youth Choir where he developed his passion for singing and performed as a soloist throughout Chicago, Ill., under the stage name "J.B. the Socialite". He wored for the Chicago Public Library as an audio engineer and held various other positions notably as a cargo handler at Chicago O'Hare airport, as a staff member of the Fort Wayne Urban League and most recently as a glazier apprentice at Hall Aluminum Products. Surviving are his parents, Kamari and Kathryn Mbwelera; brothers, Jocquell and Jonathan Brownlee. Memorial Service is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at the Abundant Love Christian Worship Center, 2615 New Haven Ave., Fort Wayne. Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Fort Wayne Newspapers Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close