JACINTA D. KROHN, 86, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home with her family by her side. Born in Pleasant Lake, she was the daughter of the late Carl D. and Juanita (Royal) Jackson. She was longtime resident of Milan Township. She retired in 1996 as a cafeteria manager from East Allen County Schools with 27 years of service. She was a member of the Milan Homemakers Home Economics Club and a past president of the Allen County 4-H Leaders. She is survived by her children, Philip (Beth) Krohn of Auburn, Ann (Max) Kramer of Bettendorf, Iowa, David (Patricia Thomas) Krohn of Woodburn, Dr. Shari (Rodney) Varner of Edgewood, Iowa, and Katrina (Erik) Keim of Lugoff, S.C.; 11 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four step great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Herman P. Krohn, in 2016; and brother, Robert D. Jackson. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitation one hour prior. Chaplain Kurt Snyder officiating. Visitation also from 2 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial in Harlan Memorial Cemetery, Harlan. Preferred memorials are to Harlan Lion's Club or the Woodburn Fire Department. To share online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 7, 2019