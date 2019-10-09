Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK CARL STALF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACK CARL STALF, 87, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at Miller's at Oak Pointe in Columbia City. He was born Feb. 27, 1932, in Fort Wayne, a son of Leonard and Viola (Griswold) Stalf. He spent his formative years at Tri-Lakes, Ind. Jack had relocated to the Blue River Apts., Columbia City, in March 2019, from his home in Naples, Fla. He was hospitalized for three weeks in August and was transferred to Miller's where he resided until his passing. He graduated from Columbia City High School in the Class of 1950, and was an outstanding multi-sport athlete. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in Sept. 1951, served a year tour in Korea during the Korea War, and was discharged in June 1955. He married Betty Lou Shroyer in March 1951, with the ceremony being performed by Betty's father, Rev. Marion Shroyer. She passed away in 2006. He was a home builder, realtor, and general contractor for many years, residing in Fort Wayne, Columbia City, and Albion before relocating to Naples, Fla., in 1994. A Memorial Service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at First Church of God, 1200 W. Depoy Dr., Columbia City. Preferred memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, envelopes provided.

