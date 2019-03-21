JACK D. KELLER, 71, was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Born in Morenci, Mich., he was the son of the late Richard and Bertha Keller. Jack worked as a truck driver for 35 years. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Janyce Keller of Fort Wayne; children, Joe (Angie) Keller, Julie (Nate) Delagrange and Jenna (Joel) Allen; and grandchildren, Gracie, Austin, Kylie, Tyler, Myka, Leah, Zachary, Paige, Bryce, and Kate. Service is 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 11 a.m. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 21, 2019