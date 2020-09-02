1/1
JACK DAVID CONLEY
1932 - 2020
JACK DAVID CONLEY, 88, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne. Born July 12, 1932, in Winchester, Ind., he was a son of the late Edgar and Doris Conley. Jack graduated from Dunkirk High School in Dunkirk, Ind. He served his country and was a proud Navy veteran. He worked at Rogers Grocery for 40 years as meat cutter. Jack was a member of the former America Legion Post 499. He is survived by his children, Jackie (Dennis) Piercy of Fort Wayne and Pam (John) Beck of New Haven, Ind.; sister, Joann Pattison of Fort Wayne; half sister, Phyllis Ritchie of Winchester, Ind.; five grandchildren, Patti Chris, Corey, Kyle, and Kaitlyn; and five great-grandchildren, Trinity, Sydney, Sabastian, Celeste, and Katrina. Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 48 years, Helen Louise Conley; and four brothers. Funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Covington Knolls Funeral Home, 8325 Covington Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 11 a.m. until service time. Social distancing being observed. Private burial at Covington Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Deputy Director of Stewardship, Indiana State Parks, 402 W. Washington Rm 298, Indianapolis IN 46204. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.mccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
11:00 AM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
SEP
3
Funeral service
02:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Covington Knolls
8325 Covington Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46804
(260) 426-9494
