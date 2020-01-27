JACK E. C. BARKDULL, 74, formerly of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, during the evening at his home in Martins ville, surrounded by his family. Funeral service for Jack is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 , 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, 308 W. Washington St., Bluffton (IN 46714), with the family receiving guests at the funeral home from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Burial and full military honors will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements. To send flowers to the family, share a story or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 27, 2020