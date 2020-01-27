JACK E. C. BARKDULL (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "Prayers and love to Jack and family."
    - Ron Ebert Julie Jarrell
  • "My thoughts and prayers for all the Barkdulls, especially..."
    - Pam Thomason
  • "Prayers for Jack and Family. RIP"
    - Duane Faulkner
  • "Prayers for the family. Roger Watson"
    - ROGER WATSON WATSON
  • "Sorry for your loss Georgia. David Petty"
    - David Petty
Service Information
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN
46142
(317)-881-2514
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home
308 W. Washington Street
Bluffton, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service & Crematory - Greenwood Chapel
481 West Main Street
Greenwood, IN 46142
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Fairview Cemetery
418 Westfield Drive
Bluffton, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

JACK E. C. BARKDULL, 74, formerly of Bluffton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, during the evening at his home in Martins ville, surrounded by his family. Funeral service for Jack is 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 , 2020, at Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home, 308 W. Washington St., Bluffton (IN 46714), with the family receiving guests at the funeral home from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m. Burial and full military honors will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Bluffton. Wilson St. Pierre Funeral Service and Crematory, Greenwood Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements. To send flowers to the family, share a story or leave a condolence for the family, visit www.stpierrefamilyfuneral.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 27, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Vietnam War bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.