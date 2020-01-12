JACK E. GOSS, 38, went Home on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne on Feb. 15, 1981, he was a son of Mark Edwin Goss and Linda Susan Campbell. He was employed with Indigital Telecom of Fort Wayne. Survivors include, his mother and stepfather, Linda Campbell and Tony Jimenez of West Otter Lake, Angola; companion, Hillary Patton of Leo; daughters, Ava and Adalyn Joy Goss, both of Leo; son, Chase Michael McDonnell of Butler; nine brothers and sisters. Funeral service is noon Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, with visitation one hour prior. Visitation also from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. http://www.hitefuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 12, 2020