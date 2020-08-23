1/1
JACK E. LARIMER
JACK E. LARIMER, 90, passed away Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Fort Wayne with his two daughters by his side. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a graduate of Central High School and Ball State University. He taught for 38 years at Leo Elementary, and coached 7th grade Girls Volleyball and Girls High School Track and Field Events. Jack was a longtime member of First Wayne Street United Methodist Church where he was in the church choir for 30 years. Surviving are daughters, Claudia Rhineholz and Laura King (Doug Pickelheimer) of Fort Wayne; five grandchildren, Matt (Katie) Rhineholz of Jupiter, Fla., Kyle (Loren) Vlastos of Memphis, Tenn., Bethany (Anthony) Shefferly, Eleni Vlastos (John Bauer) and Ryan Vlastos, all of Fort Wayne; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara (Harris) Larimer; parents, Harry and Eva (Knight) Larimer; brothers, Richard and Robert Larimer; and sisters, Maxine Crapser and Arlene Richardson. Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Maplewood Park Funeral Home, 4017 Maplecrest Road. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. To sign the online guestbook, visit www.domccombandsons.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
27
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
AUG
27
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Maplewood Park
4017 Maplecrest Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46815
(260) 426-9494
