JACK E. SOUTHWELL, 62, of Fort Wayne, Ind, formerly of Jackson, Mich., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was a son of the late Russell B. Sr. and Eva J. (Champney) Southwell. Jack had been a member of the Michigan Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Carpenter) Southwell; brothers, Alva "Butch" (Betty) Southwell and Russell (Brenda) Southwell Jr.; sisters, Cynthia Lehocz and Wendy Lowden; aunt, Shirley Mathews; and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Gerald Southwell. A Celebration of Life is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at The River Church, 1515 Magnavox Way, Fort Wayne, with visitation from 10 a.m. until the service. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on May 26, 2019