JACK EDWARD DOWNS, 82, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at home with his family by his side. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Joseph and Fern (Gephart) Downs. He served his country in the U.S. Navy Reserves and retired in 1984 from Rea Magnet Wire with over 20 years of service. He enjoyed driving his truck in the rain, riding his bicycle, reading, and fishing. He was also known for his love of grilling, which he enjoyed sharing with his family, friends, and grand dogs, LuLu and Daisy. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Emmalyn (Nord) Downs; children, Timothy (Cindy) Downs of DeWitt, Neb., Vicki Kever of New Haven, and Wendy Downs of Fort Wayne; sister, Patricia (Thomas) Tinsley of Fort Wayne; eight grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Doris Weinman and Dorothy Oberlin. Memorial service is 7 p.m. Wednesday at Harper's Community Funeral Home, 740 St. Rd. 930 E., New Haven, with visitations two hours prior. Pastor Paul Shoemaker officiating. Preferred memorials are Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control or Parkview Hospice. For online condolences, visit www.harperfuneralhome.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 19, 2020