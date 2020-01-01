Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK EDWARD SCHANG. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACK EDWARD SCHANG, 83, of Winston-Salem, N.C., passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019. The "incomparable" Jack, went from Indiana farm boy to CEO of Allied Van Lines at age 38. He became EVP at North American Van Lines before running Allied, then ran Ryder-P.I.E. and was an executive with Qualcomm and Rockwell-Collins, among other companies. He played a key role in the discovery and salvage of the Spanish galleon, Concepcion, which sank off the coast of the Dominican Republic in 1641. "He delighted many with his tales and humor and was an eternal thorn in the side of the stuffy and pompous. He was narcissistic, short-tempered, smart, decisive, insightful, and very loving. He died from complications of kidney failure, heart failure, and, in his eyes, no longer being useful". Surviving are his brother, John Schang of Geneseo, Ill.; sister, Joan Blain of San Diego, Calif.; son, Scott Schang of Winston-Salem, N.C.; stepdaughter, Cheri Rigby of Seattle, Wash.; "and also those hundreds of people who are better for having known him. If you didn't have the adventure of knowing him, we are sorry for your loss".

