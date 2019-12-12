Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JACK GARLAND SELL. View Sign Service Information Bailey Love Mortuary 35 W Park Dr Huntington , IN 46750 (260)-356-1710 Send Flowers Obituary

JACK GARLAND SELL, 88, of Huntington, died at 6:17 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at his home. Jack was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Bippus, the son of Garland G. and Flora Marie (Hansel) Sell. He graduated from Bippus High School in 1949, and served as a Corporal in the United States Army during the Korean War. He went on to graduate from Ball State Teachers College and later earned a Master's degree in 1963. He married Alice C. Meyer on Dec. 27, 1952, in Greensburg, Ind. Jack began his 35-year teaching career in Huntington County; he retired in 1990 from the Whitley County Consolidated School Corporation. He co-owned Bippus Farm Supply with his father and was a member of New Hope United Church of Christ in Bippus, where he served on the Conference Board of Directors. He served on the Miriam Board of Church Camps and was Past President of Bippus Lion's Club. He was a member of American Legion Post #7 in Huntington and was actively involved with Habitat for Humanity, United Way, and Historic Forks of the Wabash. He volunteered with the Bippus Fire Department and was a member of the Indiana Volunteer Fire Association. He enjoyed following high school athletics and coached youth baseball leagues for 35 years. He was a member of both the Huntington County and Indiana Retired Teachers Associations. Jack enjoyed fishing on Sechrist Lake and he loved spending time with his family. Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Alice C. Sell of Huntington; a son, Michael (Brigitte) Sell of Bippus; a daughter, Elizabeth (Carl) Ring of Fort Wayne; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Marland (Mary) Sell of Warren, Ind. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at New Hope United Church of Christ, 9160 West 800 North, Huntington, with visitation one hour prior. The Rev. Melinda Kammerer Petek and The Rev. Larry Holderbaum officiating. Visitation also from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Ind. Military funeral rites performed by Post #2689 of Huntington. Burial will be at a later date in Fairview Cemetery in Servia, Ind. Preferred memorials are to New Hope United Church of Christ, Northeast Indiana Honor Flight, or Historic Forks of the Wabash, in care of Bailey-Love Mortuary, 35 West Park Drive, Huntington, Indiana, 46750. Please sign the online guestbook at

