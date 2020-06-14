JACK KEITH RINER, 87, of New Haven, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Born Nov. 28, 1932, in Sevastopol, he was a son of Curtis Jack and Jeanette Pauline (Casner) Riner. He attended the U.S. Naval School of Electronics, enjoyed working on the Nickel Plate Railroad as a Brakeman, and was a lover of History and student of Genealogy. His primary job was that of an over the road truck driver and he utilized this profession to further his enjoyment of anything that had to do with researching the history of the railroad and the genealogy of his family. Survivors include one brother, Larry (Kay) Riner of Mentone; two sons, Stephen Riner of South Bend and Raymond (Angela) Riner of Fort Wayne; four grandchildren, Korena, Jennifer, Sophia, and Adam Riner; and two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Longsworth and Noah Embury. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Nick Riner; and a brother, Kent Raymond Riner. A memorial service will be conducted at a later date provided by the family. Cremation will take place at Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the funeral home.