JACK L. BECKMAN (1949 - 2020)
Service Information
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
6424 Winchester Road
Fort Wayne, IN
46819
(260)-424-1525
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
4:00 PM
Waynedale Baptist Church
633 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
6:00 PM
Waynedale Baptist Church
633 Lower Huntington Road
Fort Wayne, IN
Obituary
JACK L. BECKMAN, 70, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, after suffering a stroke. Born March 25, 1949 in Fort Wayne, Ind., Jack loved his family and they were the joy of his life. Jack retired in 2015 from Northeastern REMC and served at Waynedale Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Martha; a daughter, Candy Foster; and five grandchildren. A memorial service is 6 p.m. Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Waynedale Baptist Church, 633 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46819), with visitation two hours prior. Memorial contributions may be made to the Waynedale Baptist Church Debt Retirement Fund. Condolences can be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 18, 2020
