JACK L. FRY, 75, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Jan. 8, 1945 in Columbia City, Ind., he was the son of the late Jack and Maxine Fry. He graduated from North Side High School in 1963, and after graduation he attended Daytona Beach Junior College to play basketball. Jack enjoyed watching sports, playing golf, and valued spending time with his family on Sundays. He was a simple family man, with a huge sense of humor that had the ability to make anyone laugh, and be everyone's friend. Jack and his loving wife, Marie Elena, celebrated 52 years of marriage in April, and have raised three loving sons who have grown into present fathers and respectful husbands, none of which would be possible without him. He was a loving and caring father, husband and grandfather. Jack is survived by his wife, and sons, Jim (Lisa) Fry of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jack (Kelley) Fry of Tampa, Fla., John (Erin) Fry of Grabill, Ind. and Shane Brown of Texas. He was a grandfather to six grandchildren, Megan, Madison, Jacob, Katelyn, Ryan and Amanda. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at lungcancerresearchfoundation.org
