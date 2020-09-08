1/1
JACK L. FRY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JACK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JACK L. FRY, 75, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Fort Wayne, Ind. Born on Jan. 8, 1945 in Columbia City, Ind., he was the son of the late Jack and Maxine Fry. He graduated from North Side High School in 1963, and after graduation he attended Daytona Beach Junior College to play basketball. Jack enjoyed watching sports, playing golf, and valued spending time with his family on Sundays. He was a simple family man, with a huge sense of humor that had the ability to make anyone laugh, and be everyone's friend. Jack and his loving wife, Marie Elena, celebrated 52 years of marriage in April, and have raised three loving sons who have grown into present fathers and respectful husbands, none of which would be possible without him. He was a loving and caring father, husband and grandfather. Jack is survived by his wife, and sons, Jim (Lisa) Fry of Fort Wayne, Ind., Jack (Kelley) Fry of Tampa, Fla., John (Erin) Fry of Grabill, Ind. and Shane Brown of Texas. He was a grandfather to six grandchildren, Megan, Madison, Jacob, Katelyn, Ryan and Amanda. Funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday Sept. 9, 2020, at D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home, 1320 East DuPont Road, Fort Wayne, with calling from 9 a.m. until time of service. Burial in Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at lungcancerresearchfoundation.org. To sign the online guestbook visit www.mccombandsons.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sep. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
D. O. McComb and Sons - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved