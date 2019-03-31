JACK "AKSHUN" LaPOINTE, 68, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late William and Erma LaPointe. Jack worked as a truck driver for 25 years. He proudly served his country as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. Jack was survived by his wife, Judith Tripoli of Fort Wayne; son, Dominic (Rebecca) Tripoli of New Haven, Ind.; grandson, Gianni (Claire) Risper; and several great-grandchildren. Celebration of Life is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April, 7, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to . To sign the online guestbook, visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com
