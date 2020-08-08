1/1
JACK LYNN DAVIS
JACK LYNN DAVIS, 67, passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Born in Fort Wayne, Jack was the son of the late Jack and Colleen Davis. Jack graduated from Carroll High School. During his working career, Jack was a machinist prior to becoming a truck driver. He enjoyed being outdoors, and watching a movie from his large collection. Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Maureen Davis; daughters, Carrie (Chris) Jones and Kelsey (Douglas) Masterson; grandchildren, Trystin, Paxton, Issabell, Grant, Addison, Braeden, Ashton, and Ava Grace; and siblings, Gary and Karen. Calling is from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A.


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 8, 2020.
