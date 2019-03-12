JACK R. CORDILL, 87, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019. Born in South Whitley, Ind., Jack was the son of the late Archie and Clara Cordill. Jack served his country as a Korean War Army Airborne veteran. He also served the City of Fort Wayne for 30 years as a Police Officer. Surviving are his children, Lance Cordill and Janette Gardiner; three grandchildren; and siblings, Dave Cordill, Richard (Judy) Cordill, and Marsha Clupper. Service is 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling one hour prior. Calling also from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial in Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A. or F.O.P.
