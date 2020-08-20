JACK RUSSELL MARTINEZ, 65, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center. He was born Dec. 1, 1954 in Chicago, Ill. Jack worked in the Parts Department for Thunderbird Products in Decatur. He also enjoyed playing guitar and being a member of the band, Exploit, for eight years. Surviving are his children, Brooke Martinez, Teya Martinez and Neo Martinez; grandson, Zachary Marbach; siblings, Brad Buckner and Sally Buckner; cousin and family, Janet Hroch; and niece, Kat Wisniewski. He was preceded in death by his son, Ian Martinez; mother figure, Gloria Buckner; and brother, Bruce Buckner. A time of visiting and sharing for Jack is from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Road, Fort Wayne (IN 46809). Contributions in Jack's memory may be made to Music Education at Sweetwater. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy for the Martinez family may be shared at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com