JACK SCOTT SWIM, 62, passed away Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Born in Kalamazoo, Mich., Jack was a son of the late William and Mildred Swim. Jack was a machinist for 20 years with Parker Hannifin. He was a lifelong Detroit Lions and Detroit Tigers fan. He loved the game of baseball and enjoyed collecting cards. Jack was an avid fan of Star Trek, rock music, especially Boston. He loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren. Surviving are his daughters, Kristi Swim, Kari (John) Butler; grandchildren, Shane, Abigail, and Scott Butler; siblings, Bill (Doreen) Swim, Sue (Jack) Weaver, and Millie (Ray) Brigance. Jack was also preceded in death by his siblings, Charlotte Deemer, Wilma Rousch, and Joann Eaton. Service is 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton Street, with calling from 2 p.m. until the service. Memorials may be made to the .
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Sept. 9, 2019