JACKIE S. REHDER, 84, of Fort Wayne, departed this life in the arms of Jesus Christ, her Lord and Savior, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. Born on July 6, 1935 in Alliance, Neb., she was the daughter of the late Frank and Wyletta Mounts. She worked in various occupations in the Fort Wayne community. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, sewing and was an accomplished photographer. Jackie loved playing Bingo and Euchre with her friends at Grey Stone. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for over 50 years. She is survived by her daughters, Carolyn (Ken) Hoyle of Ohio, Jillian (Bob) Barnard of California, Bonnie Jean Rehder of Glendo, Wyo.; sons, John (Jenny) Rehder, and Robert Rehder of Fort Wayne; two sisters, Jill Marcelli of New Mexico, Celinda Devish of Arkansas. She also had 19 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Arnold Rehder; and son, David Rehder. Preferred memorials are to Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Worship Anew, and Heart to Hart Hospice. Private family services will take place at a later time. Arrangements by Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 11, 2019