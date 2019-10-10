JACKIE (DONNELLY) VINECKI, 56, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, following heart complications. Jackie was born in a military base hospital on the island of Cyprus while her father was serving in the Royal Air Force. The family emigrated to North America in 1964. "Jackie was a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and friend". She graduated from Northrop High School and for many years worked in the shipping department of Daltek Inc. Surviving are her mother, Anne Donnelly; sister, The Rev. Kirsteen Wilkinson; brother, Martin (Dawn) Donnelly; son, Dustin (Ashley) York; daughter, Amber (Jason) Wysong; eight grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Donnelly. A Celebration of Life gathering is 3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Next Level Church, 6120 Stellhorn Road. Visitation is from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at Mungovan Funeral Home 2114 S. Calhoun. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Grandchildren Education Fund, checks made payable to Anne Donnelly with 'Grandchildren Education Fund' on the memo line.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 10, 2019