JACKSON C. "JACK" FOLLAND, 85, of Defiance, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Brookview Health-care Center in Defiance. He was born Aug. 7, 1933, a son of Christopher and Imoe (Floyd) Folland in Dearborn, Mich. He attended school at Greenfield Village in Dearborn, Mich., and graduated from Central High School in Lima, Ohio. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Business from Miami University. On April 9, 1960, he married Roberta (Orr) Folland, who resides in Defiance. Jack was a past member of Simpson United Methodist Church in Fort Wayne, Ind., and volunteered as treasurer, finance chairman, Sunday School teacher, and ad council member. He was an active member at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance, where he volunteered as treasurer, finance chairman, and was in the ad council and choir. He worked for Marathon Oil Company as a sales associate from 1955 to 1966, and as a Credit Manager at Peter Eckrich and Sons, Inc. in Fort Wayne, Ind., from 1967 to 1986, at Dinner Bell Foods in Defiance from 1986 to 1990, and at Style Solutions, Inc. in Archbold from 1992 until his retirement in 2002. "Jack will be sadly missed by his family, and many good friends". Surviving are his loving wife of 58 years, Roberta Folland of Defiance; sons, Chris (Jill) Folland of Clear Lake, Ind., and Jim (Pam) Folland of Churubusco, Ind.; daughter, Katherine Folland of Defiance; four grandchildren, Zachary Folland of Clear Lake, Ind., Emily (Patrick) Doss of Indianapolis, Ind., Kaileigh Folland and Julia Folland, both of West Lafayette, Ind.; sister, Louise McCune of Butler, Pa.; and brothers, Robert Folland of Avon, Ohio and William (Linda) Folland of Grand Haven, Mich. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Melva and Helen Folland. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio, with calling one hour prior. The Rev. John Schlicher officiating. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the church. Enurnment is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne, Ind. Memorials are suggested to St. Paul's UMC Food Pantry, or The . Schaffer Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be given at

529 Jefferson Ave

Defiance , OH 43512

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.