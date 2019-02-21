JACKSON C. FOLLAND

Obituary

FOLLAND, JACKSON C. "JACK" Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the church. Enurnment is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by Schaffer Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
