FOLLAND, JACKSON C. "JACK" Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Defiance, Ohio, with calling one hour prior. Visitation also from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at the church. Enurnment is 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Greenlawn Memorial Park in Fort Wayne, Ind. Arrangements by Schaffer Funeral Home.
Schaffer Funeral Home Inc
529 Jefferson Ave
Defiance, OH 43512
(419)784-2441
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019