JACOB BICKLEY, 25, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Fort Wayne. Born in Fort Wayne, he was the son of Troy and Denise (Finch) Bickley. Jacob was a graduate of Homestead High School. He worked with his dad at Petroleum Systems, Inc. He proudly received his UST license in 2019. Jacob is also survived by his grandparents, Greg and Jennifer Finch; aunts, Jodi (Brent) Isbell, Jill (Judson) Everitt and Monica (Dave) Hewitt; uncle, Shaun (Jane) Bickley; many cousins and a host of friends. Jacob was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents. Private funeral service. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at The Branch, 7227 Bittersweet moors Drive, Fort Wayne (IN 46814). Memorial contributions may be made to the Allen County S.P.C.A., 4914 Hanna St., Fort Wayne, IN 46806. Arrangements by D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Home.
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Jan. 30, 2020