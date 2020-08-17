1/1
JACOB G. "JERRY" BAKER
1934 - 2020
JACOB G. "JERRY" BAKER, 85, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Born Aug. 15, 1934 in Lafayette, Ind., Jacob was a son of the late Jacob F. and Hazel L. (Jones) Baker. He graduated from Pine Village High School and later attended Purdue University. He later received a master's degree from Indiana University. He spent his career teaching at Jimtown, South Side, and Northrop High Schools and also at Saint Francis College. He taught many subjects but Astronomy was his real passion. In his free time, Jerry enjoyed sitting near the pond, gardening, and traveling with family. Surviving family members include his daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Schultz and Karen Duncan; son, Steve (Deanna) Baker; grandchildren, Lindsay and Riley Schultz, Matt (Alex) and Lauren Duncan, and Mallory and Alex Baker; and sister, Marilyn (Ken) Peacocks. Besides his parents, he was preceded in passing by his wife, Peggy Baker, in July of 2019; and brothers, Jonathon and James Baker. A funeral service is 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, Fort Wayne, with visitation beginning at 4 p.m. Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Concord Cemetery, Lafayette. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com


Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
04:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
AUG
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Klaehn, Fahl, Melton Funeral Home
AUG
20
Burial
01:30 PM
Concord Cemetery
