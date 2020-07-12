JACOB J. MILLER, 61, passed away Friday. July 10, 2020. born on Dec. 29, 1958 in Grabill, Ind., he was a son of the late John and Rosa Miller (Schwartz) Eicher. Jacob was self-employed. Surviving is his wife, Mary (Schwartz) Miller; children, Roseanna (Amos) Lengacher, David (Esther) Miller, Maryetta (Chris) Girod, Elizabeth (Darrell) Knepp, Jacob (Karen) Miller, John (Susan) Miller; sisters, Elizabeth Schwartz, Lucy (Art) Schmucker; sister-in-laws, Rebecca Miller, Rosa Miller; and 23 grandchildren. Jacob was also preceded in death by his brothers, Sam Miller, Amos Miller, John Miller; brother-in-law, Joseph Schwartz; and sister-in-law, Martha Miller. Funeral service is 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at the Miller residence, 11205 Roth Road, Grabill (IN 46741) with visitation all day today and Monday. Bishop Michael Brandenburger will officiate. Burial will be in Cedar Creek Amish Cemetery, Grabill, Ind. Hockemeyer Funeral Home, Harlan, is assisting family with arrangements.