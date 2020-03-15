JACOB KEIRN, 28, of Fort Wayne, passed away in his sleep on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at his home. Born in Fort Wayne, he was a 2010 graduate of South Side High School. Jacob loved soccer and was a member of the varsity team. He attended Ivy Tech Community College with the hope of becoming a drug counselor. He will be most remembered for his compassion for addicts and the homeless, his love for animals, and his beautiful and vibrant faith in Jesus Christ. He was a wonderful friend, pet owner, uncle, brother, nephew, son, and grandson. He saved many lives and souls with his big heart and powerful testimony. He was a member of First Christian Church and volunteered with worship and food pantry. Jacob also helped the hunger relief ministries of the Society of Saint Andrew. He is survived by his mother, Angela Quinn; stepfather, Steven J. Nagy; sister, Pauline (Joshua) Zeimet; and niece, Amelia Zeimet; grandmother, Judith S. Church, all of Fort Wayne; and grandparents, Siegrid and Silas Belden of Collegeville, Penn. and Robert and Rita Quinn of Empire, Mich., and also by his furry children. He was preceded in death by his father, Nick Keirn; grandparents, Donald Keirn, Ralph Church, and Steve T. Nagy. Memorial service is 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Klaehn, Fahl & Melton Funeral Home, 6424 Winchester Road, with calling at 10 a.m. Preferred memorials to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Fort Wayne; Thirteen Step House, Inc.; or Fort Wayne Trails, Inc. Condolences may be left online at www.klaehnfahlmeltonfunerals.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Mar. 15, 2020