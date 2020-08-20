JACQUELINE CAROLE COULSON, 77, of Fort Wayne, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home. Born Nov. 2, 1942, she wasthe daughter of the late C.R. Hastings and Lois Hastings. Jackie graduated from Muncie Central High School in 1960 before attending Ball State and Purdue Universities. In her youth, she was a U.S. National Championship roller skater and ice skater. Later on in life, she judged ice skating events, volunteered at the Muncie Civic Theater, traveled with her husband Bill around the country in their RV. Jackie was a professional at life and still is. She loved attending open houses, always on the hunt for a house, finding new recipes and car shows. Jackie will be forever remembered by her loving husband and best friend, Billy Coulson; and daughter, Renee. Jackie will also be forever remembered by her extended family and dear friends. There will be no services at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Park Funeral Home.