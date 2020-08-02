JACQUELINE D. COLEY, 58, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in New Haven, Ind. Born in Fort Wayne, she was a daughter of James and Lula Mae Reynolds of Fort Wayne. Jacqueline worked as mechanic for the Robins Air Force Base in Warner Robbins, Ga., also as an architect for Forster Welding, Inc. of Macon, Ga., and most recently at Wal-Mart of Fort Wayne. She also volunteered at a nursing home in Jeffersonville, Ga. Jacqueline enjoyed singing, dancing, and was a faithful worshipper at Spiritual Israel Church and It's Army all her life. She was survived by her husband, Jerrell Coley; sons, Justin Reynolds and Brentin Reynolds; eight grandchildren; sisters, Mildred Smith, Luvern Reynolds, Janice (Kelvin) Tarver, Shelia Coakley, and Stephanie Reynolds; her best friend, Mary (Willie) Calmas: godmother, Icelean McClendon; godsister, Jenaue McClendon; godbrother, Joseph Young; and a host of relatives and friends. Service is 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 6557 N. Clinton St., with calling two hours prior beginning at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. To sign the online guestbook visit www.fairhavenfortwayne.com