JACQUELINE M. McCONNELL, 67, of Churubus co, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at her home. Survived by her children, Jason (Lisa) Hall, David (Crystal) Hall, Andrew (Marjorie Sproat) Hall and Marcy (Steve) Groulik; brothers, David (Karen) McConnell, Rick (Rhonda) McConnell, Jerry (Carol) McConnell and Joel (Collette) McConnell; sisters, Joannie Schnellbach and Jill (Gary) Bontrager; 12 grandchildren. Service is 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home, where family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. Memorials to Riley Children's Hospital. Online note to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com
Published in Fort Wayne Newspapers on Oct. 15, 2019